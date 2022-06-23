Latest news live: Another plane with 4 Maharashtra MLAs arrives in Guwahati

-
Another chartered plane with four MLAs from Maharashtra arrived here on Wednesday to join the rebel Shiv Sena legislators who reached the city earlier in the day, sources said. The four MLAs -- Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil -- arrived in the evening from Surat in Gujarat like the legislators who came here along with Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde in the morning. Four more Maharashtra MLAs arrived in Guwahati in a chartered flight, the sources said. They were taken to a city hotel where the other MLAs are camping.
With the Madras High Court's green signal for its crucial General Council meeting here on Thursday, the stage is set for the AIADMK to possibly enable another leadership change in its ranks, with the single leadership chorus in favour of joint coordinator K Palaniswami growing louder over the past few days. In a cryptic tweet indicating that he has resigned to the fact that the odds are stacked against him, party coordinator O Panneerselvam said "Dharma will triumph again." The general council, the party's highest decision-making body, and the executive council will be held here amid high expectations, and also a suspense over the participation of Panneerselvam himself, although both leaders had earlier jointly decided to convene the meeting on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh will soon have 100 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials claimed here on Wednesday. The state has provided vaccine cover to nearly 99 per cent of its people in every category - health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens, adults, children in the age group 15-17, and children in the age group 12-14 --, an official statement by the Chief Minister's PR team claimed. It also claimed that states with comparatively lesser populations such as Maharashtra have been unable to achieve this target yet.
