JUST IN
Veteran Film, TV actor Arun Bali passes away at 79 in Mumbai
Water sports policy to benefit tourists, operators of Goa: Tourism Minister
Siddaramaiah slams Centre for permitting areca nut import from Bhutan
Rahul Gandhi asks Karnataka govt to increase reservation for SCs, STs
International Solar Alliance's 5th Assembly to be held from Oct 17 in Delhi
ED files chargesheet against two firms, several individuals in PMLA case
Yogi, UK-India business council chairperson discuss investment plans in UP
153 high court judges appointed this year; more appointments likely: Report
TMS Ep276: OPEC production cuts, Indian pharma exports, stocks, USB-C ports
NHRC issues notice over death of four while cleaning sewage tank in Haryana
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Veteran Film, TV actor Arun Bali passes away at 79 in Mumbai
Quality will define India in time to come, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

LIVE: ED raids multiple locations in Delhi in connection with excise policy

LIVE news updates: Stay tuned for all the latest developments from across the globe

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Ahmedabad | Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement Directorate

LIVE news updates: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reached Ahmedabad on Thursday to start his campaign for the Congress presidential elections from today from Gujarat. He will visit Sabarmati Ashram and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office of Gujarat Congress in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

India on Thursday abstained from voting on a draft resolution in the UN Human Rights Council on holding a debate on the human rights situation in China's restive Xinjiang region. Human rights groups have been sounding the alarm over what is happening in the resource-rich north-western Chinese province for years, alleging that more than one million Uyghurs had been detained against their will in a large network of what Beijing calls "re-education camps".

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear Armageddon is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 09:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU