LIVE: ED raids multiple locations in Delhi in connection with excise policy

LIVE news updates: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reached Ahmedabad on Thursday to start his campaign for the Congress presidential elections from today from Gujarat. He will visit Sabarmati Ashram and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office of Gujarat Congress in Ahmedabad tomorrow.
India on Thursday abstained from voting on a draft resolution in the UN Human Rights Council on holding a debate on the human rights situation in China's restive Xinjiang region. Human rights groups have been sounding the alarm over what is happening in the resource-rich north-western Chinese province for years, alleging that more than one million Uyghurs had been detained against their will in a large network of what Beijing calls "re-education camps".
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear Armageddon is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 09:26 IST
