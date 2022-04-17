Live news updates: Delhi logs 461 new cases; positivity rate rises to 5.33%

JUST IN
India questions WHO's methodology to estimate Covid-19 mortalities
Business Standard

Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Moscow

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

File photo: PTI

Live news updates: Delhi on Saturday recorded nearly 26 per cent jump in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, according to the data provided by the city health department. The city saw 461 fresh cases and two deaths. It had on Friday recorded 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, and the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians. The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation will arrive in India for an eight-day visit starting Sunday. The Mauritius Premier is arriving in India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, Jugnauth will participate in the Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar next Tuesday as well as in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, along with PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

First Published: Sun, April 17 2022. 07:04 IST

