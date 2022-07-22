LIVE news updates: Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be Sri Lanka's next PM

Live news updates: Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in President of on Thursday, is expected to appoint long-time Rajapaksa loyalist and senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena as Prime Minister, a source close to the President’s office said. Further, Wickremesinghe will continue with the last-appointed Cabinet until Opposition parties are “ready to cooperate” in an all-party government, the source said, requesting anonymity.

A sizeable number of MLAs from across state assemblies cross-voted in support of President-elect Droupadi Murmu, defying their parties' stated support to Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, sources said on Thursday. BJP sources said around 125 MLAs from different assemblies cross-voted in her support. Counting of votes also suggests that Murmu was the beneficiary of cross-voting from 17 MPs.

The has summoned Congress president for a second round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the newspaper on July 25, officials said on Thursday. The Congress leader, who is recovering from Covid, was questioned for about two hours on Thursday.

has vowed to work "night and day" as he embarked upon the final and toughest stretch of his campaign on Thursday to win over the Conservative Party membership to be elected party leader and . The British-Indian ex-minister won a decisive mandate from the Tory parliamentary party to take on Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson.