LIVE news updates: Lanka Prez Gotabaya steps down, protesters celebrate

Live news updates: Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down as Sri Lanka’s president with protesters taking to the streets to celebrate into the early hours of Friday after days of anti-government demonstrations and tense stand-offs with security forces. The beleaguered leader sent his resignation to the parliament speaker soon after landing in Singapore on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The speaker will give an official statement on the matter on Friday.
Rishi Sunak on Thursday won the second round of ballot in the Conservative leadership race with 101 votes - the most by any contestant so far - tightening his grip on the race to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and British Prime Minister. There are now five candidates left in the Tory leadership contest after Suella Braverman, the Indian-origin Attorney General in the fray, was knocked off the shortlist with the least votes at 27.
The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that recommend an India-specific waiver under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), thus deepening defence ties between both the democracies and help deter aggressors like China.
