Latest news LIVE: Have 40 MLAs with me here in Guwahati, says Eknath Shinde
From Maharashtra political crisis to coronavirus cases in India and more, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here
Topics Today News | Maharashtra | Congress
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at June 22, 2022 07:34 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: Twitter @EknathShinde)
In the wake of recent political developments in Maharashtra, the Congress on Tuesday deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the state. "The Congress president has deputed Kamal Nath AICC observer in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect," Congress said in an official statement. The decision came soon after reports that some Shiv Sena MLAs along with party leader Eknath Shinde moved to Surat posing threat to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. A total of 19,165 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Monday, the department said. With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally has gone up to 19,24,532, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 26,239, it added.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a four-day visit to Rwandan capital Kigali from Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Commonwealth heads of government. Jaishankar will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth summit on June 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Jaishankar will also attend the pre-CHOGM foreign ministers' meeting on June 23. The theme of 26th CHOGM Summit is: "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming".
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh