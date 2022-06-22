Latest news LIVE: Have 40 MLAs with me here in Guwahati, says Eknath Shinde

In the wake of recent political developments in Maharashtra, the on Tuesday deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister as All India Committee (AICC) observer in the state. "The president has deputed AICC observer in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect," Congress said in an official statement. The decision came soon after reports that some MLAs along with party leader Eknath Shinde moved to Surat posing threat to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. A total of 19,165 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Monday, the department said. With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally has gone up to 19,24,532, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 26,239, it added.