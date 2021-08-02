- Inflation angst spreads to India bonds as Reserve Bank downplays risk
- Pegasus focus might let BJP run away with UP polls
- Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Dutee in action, GER 0 | 3 ARG in women's hockey
- Edtech firms Byju's, Unacademy, upGrad to benefit as Chinese players tumble
- Competition Commission open to probe Flipkart, Amazon separately
- Public float exemption for PSUs to come with riders: Check details here
- NSE seeks Sebi's go-ahead for IPO amid mounting pressure from shareholders
- UltraTech Cement accounts for 77% of Aditya Birla Group's profit in FY21
- Q1 results: Private banks' net profit up 33.6%, provisions fall 11.5%
- Experts see status quo, will read between lines: BS monetary policy poll
Live news updates: Monsoon session resumes, Pegasus controversy continues
News updates: Disruptions in both houses have reportedly led to a loss of more than Rs 133 crore in taxpayers' money.
Topics
Monsoon session of Parliament | Lok Sabha | Om Birla
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A view of Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday, July 26, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
News updates: Parliament’s monsoon session resumes on Monday after working for just 18 hours since the sitting began on July 19 and adjourned repeatedly due to Opposition protests against the Pegasus spyware controversy, three laws reforming agriculture markets, fuel prices and other issues.
Opposition parties want a debate on Pegasus; the government has said it is ready to discuss issues "directly related" to the people. The disruptions have reportedly caused a loss of more than Rs 133 crore of taxpayers’ money.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a digital payment solution to ensure "leak-proof" delivery of government benefits. The Reserve Bank of India will open the fourth tranche of the sovereign gold bond issue for public subscription. Follow our news updates here.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh