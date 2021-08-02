JUST IN
Live news updates: Monsoon session resumes, Pegasus controversy continues

News updates: Disruptions in both houses have reportedly led to a loss of more than Rs 133 crore in taxpayers' money.

Monsoon session of Parliament | Lok Sabha | Om Birla

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Lok Sabha, parliament
A view of Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday, July 26, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
News updates: Parliament’s monsoon session resumes on Monday after working for just 18 hours since the sitting began on July 19 and adjourned repeatedly due to Opposition protests against the Pegasus spyware controversy, three laws reforming agriculture markets, fuel prices and other issues.

Opposition parties want a debate on Pegasus; the government has said it is ready to discuss issues "directly related" to the people. The disruptions have reportedly caused a loss of more than Rs 133 crore of taxpayers’ money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a digital payment solution to ensure "leak-proof" delivery of government benefits. The Reserve Bank of India will open the fourth tranche of the sovereign gold bond issue for public subscription. Follow our news updates here.

