Live news updates: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Live news updates: Janata Dal (United) leader is likely to take oath as Bihar's chief minister again on Wednesday afternoon after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. is also likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, says at a joint presser with RJD's after meeting Bihar Governor.

With the aim to expand its political influence in other states including Gujarat where elections are slated to be held later this year, Delhi Chief Minister and national convener will be on a visit to North Gujarat on Wednesday.

He will address a meeting at Townhall in Palanpur. This will be Kejriwal's 10th visit to the state in the past four months and the third within 10 days. Prior to this, Kejriwal had visited Surat and Veraval in Gir Somnath, and then, Jamnagar and Chhota Udepur.

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister will dedicate the 2nd generation (2G) Plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on Wednesday. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country. The 2G Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat Refinery.