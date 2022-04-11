LIVE: PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden today

Live news updates: Prime Minister on Monday will interact with US President virtually to further deepen bilateral relations between India and the US and discuss a range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy, and Indo-Pacific. According to the statement by the White House, Biden last spoke to PM Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.

On the economic front, the expects the Ukrainian economy to shrink by 45.1 per cent in 2022 as a result of the Russian military operation, while Russia will see its economy contract by 11.2 per cent in the same period.

Meanwhile, two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the incident. The groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.