JUST IN

Top Headlines: Macy expenditure cut to hurt Indian IT cos, 5G auction Day 4
IndiGo flight from Assam cancelled after plane's wheels stuck in outfield
Bengal's Covid positivity rate goes up to 10.42% with 1,495 new cases
Punjab committed to regularising services of contractual employees: CM Mann
582,000 people lost lives in 1.7 mn road accidents in 4 yrs: Govt
Rajasthan receives 66% extra rain this season, say Met officials
44% state bills passed on the same day they were tabled, shows report
First indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant handed over to Navy
Madhya Pradesh lost most tigers in 10 years, yet to get protection force
International Chess Olympiad promises a new chapter for the game in India
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Top Headlines: Macy expenditure cut to hurt Indian IT cos, 5G auction Day 4

Business Standard

Live news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate NSE-SGX Gift Connect on Friday

Live news updates: The NSE IFSC-SGX Connect will route trading in Nifty derivatives contracts that take place in Singapore to India through the Gift City IFSC

Topics
Narendra Modi | GIFT-IFSC | GIFT City

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
PM Narendra Modi
NSE International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) SGX Connect is set to be launched on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live news updates: After being deferred by over a fortnight, the National Stock Exchange International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) SGX Connect is set to be launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this, the NSE and Singapore Exchange (SGX) are set to bring SGX Nifty trading at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The inauguration, which was supposed to happen on July 15, was postponed due to flood situation in Gujarat. The NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, which has been in the works for over four years, will route trading in Nifty derivatives contracts that take place in Singapore to India through the Gift City IFSC.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear today a plea challenging the amended law allowing extension of tenure of the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to five years, and the Centre's decision to grant one year extension to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as head of the probe agency. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submission of senior lawyer Basava Prabhu Patil that the plea of Saket Gokhale, a leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, needed to be listed for an urgent hearing.

Chinese state media said Xi told Biden that the US should abide by the 'one-China principle' and stressed that China firmly opposed Taiwanese independence and interference of external forces. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a fifth call as leaders on Thursday, and Xi warned against "playing with fire" over Taiwan, as concerns mounted over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 07:38 IST

`