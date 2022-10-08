LIVE news updates: President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from today
On October 9, the president will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat.
LIVE news updates: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday. She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, it said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threaten the identity of regional languages like Kannada. Senior leader of the party and former Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also Congress's State media cell in-charge, was briefing reporters about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the interaction with representatives of many educational institutions and teachers.
Senior Congress leader and candidate for the party's presidential polls Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said there is no such thing as "remote control" in his party unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party, where every president is selected through a "consensus". In the city to campaign for the election to the party's top post, Kharge asserted that if becomes the head of the grand old party, the remote control would be with him.
