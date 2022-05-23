LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives in Japan on 2-day visit to attend Quad meet

LIVE news updates: Prime Minister on Monday arrived in on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Summit, meeting fellow leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," Modi tweeted in both Japanese and English.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese

Meanwhile, six more persons died in Assam on Sunday due to flood, taking the overall death toll to 24, even as the flood situation witnessed some marginal improvement, officials said.

Over 7.19 lakh people have been affected in 22 of the state's 34 districts. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that the fresh deaths were reported from Nagaon (4), Cachar and Hojai districts.

Of the 24 deaths, 19 died in floods and five in landslides in different districts. An ASDMA release said 7,19,425 people, including 1,41,050,children, of 2,095 villages in 22 districts have been affected.



Globally, Israel, Switzerland and Austria are the latest countries to confirm cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of nations reporting outbreaks to 15, the media reported.

Israel and Switzerland both said they identified one infected person who had recently travelled abroad. Israel is investigating other suspected cases, the BBC reported.

Monkeypox does not tend to spread easily between people and the illness is usually mild. The virus is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.