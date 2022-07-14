LIVE news updates: Rishi Sunak wins first round of leadership vote in UK

-
Live news updates: Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended his lead in the UK prime ministerial race on Wednesday with the highest number of votes at 88 in the first round of voting by Conservative Party MPs, which narrowed down the race from eight to six candidates on the shortlist. Fellow Indian-origin candidate, Attorney General Suella Braverman, features last on the latest tally with 32 votes, behind Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt (67 votes), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (50 votes), former minister Kemi Badenoch (40 votes) and backbencher Tom Tugendhat (37 votes).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for causing unrest in Sri Lanka as well as around the world due to the blocking of food products during the invasion of Ukraine. One of the major tactics Russia has used in their invasion of Ukraine is the creation of an "economic shock," Zelenskyy said, adding that several countries experiencing food and fuel shortages due to the disruption in the supply chain have benefitted Russia's agenda.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Novavax Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Novavax vaccine will be available as two-dose primary series for adults, three weeks apart, Xinhua news agency reported.
Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday said that if he is elected, he will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented.
