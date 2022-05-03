JUST IN

Delhi's peak power demand touches 6,194 MW, highest in first week of May
How sustainable are Indian unicorns' business models?
Will a rise in input cost and interest rates hit real estate recovery?
SC notice on plea against no meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
New India doesn't think of secure future alone, it takes risks: PM Modi
HC allows Ram Rahim to appear via video conferencing in sacrilege cases
Gyanesh Kumar named co-op secy, Alkesh Sharma to be MeitY secy
Former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor appointed advisor to PM
CCPA gets complaints against cab aggregators; calls meeting next week
PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz interact with top business executives
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

LIVE news updates: No winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says PM Modi

Live news updates: "We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace," said PM

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

India Germany
PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sign the collaboration contract in Berlin | Photo: Reuters
LIVE news updates: Asserting that India is on the side of peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India believes there will be no winner in the Russia Ukraine conflict and all will suffer losses. Addressing a joint press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Modi said that from the start of the Ukraine crisis, India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the New India doesn't think only of a secure future alone but takes risks. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin, the Prime Minister said 'Make in India' has become a driving force of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows country's new political will as also the delivery-capability of democracy.

India’s vaccine think-tank the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is likely to meet mid-week to review the data of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines Covovax and Corbevax for the age group 5-12 years, according to sources in the know. This may pave the way for the inclusion of younger children in the national immunisation mission if the NTAGI finds the data satisfactory.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Tue, May 03 2022. 07:41 IST