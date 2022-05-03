LIVE news updates: No winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says PM Modi

LIVE news updates: Asserting that India is on the side of peace, Prime Minister said on Monday that India believes there will be no winner in the conflict and all will suffer losses. Addressing a joint press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Modi said that from the start of the crisis, India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute.

Prime Minister on Monday said the New India doesn't think only of a secure future alone but takes risks. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin, the Prime Minister said 'Make in India' has become a driving force of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows country's new political will as also the delivery-capability of democracy.

India’s vaccine think-tank the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is likely to meet mid-week to review the data of (Covid-19) vaccines Covovax and Corbevax for the age group 5-12 years, according to sources in the know. This may pave the way for the inclusion of younger children in the national immunisation mission if the NTAGI finds the data satisfactory.