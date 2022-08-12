JUST IN
Live: Zelenskyy urges world to react on Russian-controlled nuclear plant

Live news updates: The UN Chief has called for an immediate end to all military activity around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
Zelenskyy urged the international community to force the Russian army to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. | AP/PTI

Live news updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community to force the Russian army to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after multiple strikes hit the compound. "The entire world must react immediately to chase out the occupiers from Zaporizhzhia. Only the Russians' full withdrawal... would guarantee nuclear safety for all of Europe," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a one-day National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks organized by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) on Friday. Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma will address the valedictory session of the conference. Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation Gyanesh Kumar, NAFSCOB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and NAFSCOB Managing Director Bhima Subrahmanyam shall also be present.

The FBI agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons, among others, in the unprecedented search they conducted of the premises of former US President Donald Trump earlier this week in Florida, according to a stunning news report. Neither the US Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, nor the investigating agency denied or confirmed the Thursday evening report by The Washington Post.

Within a short span of ten days, India Post has sold more than 1 crore national flags, through its 1.5 lakh post offices as well as online, to citizens, informed the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 08:51 IST

