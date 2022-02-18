Live: US says Russia plans Ukraine attack, ex-NSE bosses face tax raids
Live news updates: India says it plans to manufacture a cumulative five million tones of green hydrogen by 2030.
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghird)
Live news updates: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine.
The Kremlin accused Biden of stoking tension and released a strongly worded letter which said Washington was ignoring its security demands and threatened unspecified "military-technical measures". Moscow also ejected the number two official from the US embassy.
The Income Tax Department on Thursday searched places in Mumbai linked to Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian, former senior executives of the National Stock Exchange, as it investigates them for suspected tax evasion. Ramkrishna, during her stint a MD &CEO, Subramanian, as her advisor and group operating officer, ran a money-making scheme at the NSE, India’s market regulator has alleged.
India plans to manufacture a cumulative five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, the power ministry said on Thursday, aiming to meet its climate targets and become a production and export hub for the fuel. Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, has some of the best environmental credentials among cleaner-burning fuels. The zero-carbon fuel is made using renewable power from wind or solar sources to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.
