Live: Biden and Putin agree to meet over Ukraine; NSE fights image crisis
Live news updates: In-principle summit between the two leaders depends on Russia not invading Ukraine.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A Ukrainian serviceman points to the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building which was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Live news updates: US President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis after the two countries' foreign ministers meet next week and if an invasion has not occurred, the White House said on Sunday.
"Currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a release.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is scrambling to control the reputational damage caused by the market regulator’s order against its former managing director and chief executive officer Chitra Ramkrishna and others. The exchange’s management has met several key stakeholders and it aiming to distance itself from the controversy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the plenary session of a webinar by the education ministry on the implementation of the announcements made in the Union Budget.
