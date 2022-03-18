Live news: Russia's Ukraine invasion stalls, RBI warns of global spillovers
Live news updates: Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under renewed Russian shelling; Indian central bank says the economy is strong.
Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | India economy | holi celebrations
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A residential building damaged by Russian shelling in Kyiv | Photos: Reuters, APPTI
Live news updates: As Russian troops appeared to stall in their advance on Ukrainian cities, the United States voiced concern on Thursday that China might assist Moscow with military equipment as the war entered its fourth week.
Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under renewed Russian shelling as rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks but said their positions remained far apart.
The geopolitical crisis, which resulted in oil and other commodities to surge to multi-year highs, has heightened the uncertainty clouding the global macroeconomic and financial landscape, posing downside risks to the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India said in a monthly report on Thursday. The economy is experiencing "spillovers" as it recovers from the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report added.
“India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong. Unfolding global developments nevertheless pose downside risks in terms of spillovers,” it said.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh