Global developments pose downside risks to India, says RBI report

The ongoing geopolitical crisis which resulted in oil and other commodities to surge to multi-year high poses downside risk to India with its spillover effects, the monthly state of the economy report of said.

The report highlighted challenges for India amid the global turmoil despite the country has made progress amid the testing times as it recovers from the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the conflict escalates, oil and other commodity prices are blazing to multiyear highs, and financial markets are on edge, driven by massive sell-offs,” the report said.

Crude oil prices surged past $100/bbl for the first time since 2014 after Russia attacked Ukraine last month. After going close to $130/bbl, Brent Crude prices have now come down to $100/bbl levels which triggered a relief rally among Indian equities.

The report said the shock emanating from geopolitical risks hit at a time when inflation is elevated in many countries. Moreover, with monetary policy normalisation imminent, global financial conditions could tighten further. “At the receiving end are emerging market economies (EMEs), already reeling under currency depreciation, massive sell-offs by foreign portfolio investors and slowing growth,” it said.

The report observed that amidst such turbulence, the global growth outlook is worsening with intensified inflation and financial instability risks while adding in the absence of an early solution to the ongoing conflict, the crisis can have adverse implications for the global recovery, necessitating downward revisions of global growth for 2022 and beyond.

“Amidst these testing times, India is making steady progress on the domestic front as it recovers from the third wave. India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong. Unfolding global developments nevertheless pose downside risks in terms of spillovers,” the report said.

The report observed that in India the Consumer and business confidence are rising alongside improvement in demand conditions. “On the supply side, a resilient farm sector and a sustained retrieval in both industrial and services sectors are broadening the recovery,” it said. The second advance estimates released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare placed foodgrains production at a record 316.1 million tonnes.

The report noted revival in the credit cycle as reflected by fund mobilisation through certificate of deposits issuances which surged through November 2021-January 2022 to Rs 65,298 crore from Rs 61,983 crore during April-October 2021. “With credit offtake picking up, some SCBs have raised interest rates on term deposits,” the report said.

The Indian economy steadied in February 2022 after some moderation of pace in the preceding month when the third wave was at its peak. “By March 15, 2022, however, the third wave receded sharply,” it said.

Commenting on the February retail inflation figures, the report said a positive price momentum (month-on-month change in prices in the current month) of 24 bps in February was partially offset by favourable base effects (month-on-month change in prices a year ago) of 19 bps, resulting in a slight increase in headline inflation by 5 bps between January and February.

“CPI inflation excluding food and fuel or core inflation registered a moderation of around 15 bps to 5.8 per cent in February from 6.0 per cent a month ago,” it added.