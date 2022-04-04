Live news: Ukraine alleges war crimes and executions by Russian troops
Live news updates: Pakistan's president dissolves Parliament, setting the stage for early elections after Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided a no-confidence move.
Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Imran Khan
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are seen in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Live news updates: Ukraine's troops found brutalised bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.
Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of the capital, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. The AP also saw two bodies wrapped in plastic, bound with tape and thrown into a ditch.
Unemployment rate in India is decreasing with the economy slowly returning to normal, according to research group’s data. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy's monthly time series data revealed that the overall unemployment rate in India was 8.10 per cent in February 2022, which fell to 7.6 per cent in March.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More