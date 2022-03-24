- Centre may seek crypto log on transactions from banks, exchanges
Live: Ukraine seeks world solidarity to end war; Biden arrives in Brussels
Live news updates: India abstains in the UN Security Council on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia.
Members of Japan's lower house parliament applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)
Live news updates: Ukraine's leader called for solidarity on Thursday, a month since Russia's invasion began, warning he would see who sells out at summits in Europe where bolstering sanctions and NATO is planned but restrictions on energy could prove divisive.
As the humanitarian toll from the conflict continues to rise, driving a quarter of Ukraine's population of 44 million from their homes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on people around the world to take to the streets and demand the war end.
India abstained in the UN Security Council on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday. Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while India was among 13 countries who abstained.
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels for meetings of the alliance, G7 and EU over a conflict that began on February 24 and has caused more than 3.6 million refugees to flee the country.
