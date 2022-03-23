- Grab some popcorn: Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani rivalry is getting intense
- Suzlon Energy awaits shareholder approval for a third bailout package
- India likely to offer lower import tariffs on premium Australian wine
- Russia-Ukraine war: FMCG firms prepare to take steep price hikes
- Not filed ITR yet? Face penalty or even jail term, say analysts
Live: Biden to list new sanctions on Russia, calls India's response 'shaky'
Live news updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part virtually in a NATO summit on Thursday.
Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Volodymyr Zelensky
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Live news updates: President Joe Biden plans to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday while in Brussels for meetings with NATO and European allies, according to a top national security aide.
Biden, who will take part in a special meeting of NATO and address the European Council summit, is also expected to underscore efforts to enforce the avalanche of existing sanctions already announced by the US and allies.
Biden said on Tuesday that of the Quad countries, India’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had been “somewhat shaky”. “.. In response to his aggression, there has been — we presented a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific,“ Biden told a group of business leaders in Washington on Tuesday.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More