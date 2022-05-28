LIVE news updates: S&P cuts Ukraine's rating amid more 'protracted' war

Live news updates: cut Ukraine’s rating by one notch amid a more protracted conflict than originally forecast when invaded the nation in February. Ukraine’s foreign-currency rating was reduced to CCC+, on par with Argentina and Mozambique, and only five notches above default. It also assigned a negative outlook to the country as risks to the economy, external balances, public finances and financial stability stemming from the war might undermine the government’s ability to meet its debt obligations, S&P said in a statement.

India on Friday described as "unacceptable" the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising New Delhi for the court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader . External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the world seeks "zero tolerance" against terrorism and urged the (OIC) not to justify it in any manner.

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday praised India for extending support amid the continuing economic crisis and expressed a desire to further strengthen ties between the two nations. "I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," the Sri Lankan PM tweeted.

Former President rejected tighter gun control after a Texas school shooter killed 19 children and two teachers, telling a National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting that solutions include mental-health care and training teachers to carry concealed weapons.