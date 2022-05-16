JUST IN

LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Buddhist Culture centre in Nepal

Live news update: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone during his visit to Nepal's Lumbini

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi will visit Nepal today. (Photo: ANI)
Live news update: Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'seriously ill,' a former UK spy said, adding that the military operation in Ukraine is an 'element' of his health. 

"It's not clear exactly what this illness is - whether it's incurable or terminal, or whatever. But certainly, I think it's part of the equation," Christopher Steele, who had alleged Putin's interference in the 2016 US Presidential elections, told Sky News. 

A Russian oligarch with close ties to the Kremlin leader said that President 'Putin is very ill with blood cancer,' a US media report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone during his official visit to Nepal's Lumbini on Monday on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima.

Manik Saha, who is also the BJP state president, was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on Sunday, a day after sudden resignation of Biplab Deb.

A tormenting heatwave swept through India on Sunday with mercury touching 49 degree Celsius in parts of national capital Delhi. The weather agency, meanwhile, has forecast some relief likely from Monday as a thunderstorm or a dust storm is likely in the national capital.

First Published: Mon, May 16 2022. 07:22 IST

