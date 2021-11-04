JUST IN
Live news updates: WHO approves India's Covaxin; govt step cuts fuel price

Live news updates: Bharat Biotech's home-grown Covid-19 vaccine now many be used for Covid-19 inoculation in poor countries.

Beneficiaries wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose at a walk-in facility for vaccination at Capital hospital, in Bhubaneswar (Photo: PTI)
Live news updates: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has granted approval for Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's home-grown Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use listing, paving the way for it to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries.

The Centre announced reducing excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre from Thursday, hoping to boost consumption and bring down input costs for farmers and businesses.

The US Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.


