Live news: Vaccination begins for 15-18 age; SC returns to virtual hearings

Live news: West Bengal shuts schools and colleges; Kejriwal says new coronavirus cases in Delhi 'very mild'.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus tests, Covid-19, health worker
A health worker tests a woman for Covid-19 in Delhi where 3,194 new infections were reported on January 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Live news: India begins vaccinating teens aged 15 to 18 from Monday, expanding its inoculation campaign as coronavirus cases spike in the country. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be the only vaccine administered to the age group.

The Supreme Court will for two weeks starting Monday hear cases virtually due to coronavirus cases. The court, which opens after its winter vacation, had switched to physical hearings after more than a year in October when India saw a drop in cases.

The proposed buyout of general insurance company RahejaQBE by Paytm Insuretech has not found favour with the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai), sending the deal back to the drawing board again.

