J&K govt providing over 440 services online commonly availed by citizens
LIVE: Not an inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief

Live news updates: The CM has moved a resolution in both houses which says the state shall pursue legal remedies to incorporate in Maharashtra 865 Marathi-speaking villages in border areas

Karnataka | Maharashtra | Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Live news updates: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the entire state was happy over the resolution passed by the state legislature on the border dispute, and he was sure that no land would be ceded to Karnataka. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier in the day moved a resolution in both houses which said the state shall pursue legal remedies to incorporate in Maharashtra 865 Marathi-speaking villages in border areas that are presently part of Karnataka. "Entire Maharashtra has supported and expressed joy over the resolution brought by the Shinde-Fadnavis government," Bawankule told reporters. "I am confident that the government will not cede even an inch of land," he added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday termed the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "national padayatra" and said that the party will hoist the national flag in Kashmir. Congress general secretary Incharge Organisation KC Venugopal and AICC Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Washington-Moscow relationship is at its lowest point. "Indeed, Russia-US relations are in an extremely poor state. They have become practically frozen through the fault of Washington. Its confrontational anti-Russia policy is becoming increasingly exacerbated and comprehensive. It is objectively impossible to maintain any kind of normal communication with the Biden administration...," Lavrov told TASS news agency in an interview.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 08:55 IST

