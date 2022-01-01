LIVE: PM Modi expresses grief over stampede, helpline numbers issued
Live news updates: The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that took place early this morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, in which at least 12 people were killed and several others injured. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
A New Year shorn of mass celebrations beckoned Friday for millions around the world as the number of daily Covid infections, driven by the Omicron variant, surged through another symbolic high. Coronavirus (Covid-19), first detected two years ago and declared a global pandemic in March 2020, has killed more than 5.4 million people, triggered economic crises and seen societies ricochet in and out of lockdowns.
At least 20 people were injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day, at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The stampede happened shortly after midnight. Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.
