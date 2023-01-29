LIVE: PM Modi to address this year's first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast

The 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM's monthly radio programme, will be aired at 11 am today. Earlier, on December 25, 2022, PM Modi addressed the 96th episode of . In his last of 2022, PM Modi said the country had become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2022.

India holds the key to securing peace and prosperity for the entire world, Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki has said. He also said the "close synergy" between the two countries is more important than ever" in view of India holding the presidency of G20 and Japan being the chair of G7 this year. "India holds the key to securing peace and prosperity for the entire world. India this year holds the presidency of G20. Prime Minister will preside over the G20 summit in September. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is the chair of G7. So, the close synergy between India and Japan is more important than ever," Suzuki said.



Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for creation of an international network of mentors, investors and entrepreneurs to strengthen the global startup ecosystem. The Minister said that this network must support and inspire startups, act as a team to facilitate exchange of ideas, best practices and funding mechanisms and promote collaborations in Research and Development. The Union minister was addressing the inaugural session of the Inception Meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group of G20 in Hyderabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the youth to join hands in nation building and ensure that when the country celebrates its centenary year of independence in 2047, India is number one in every field. He also called on the youth to take a resolve for progress in their personal lives and also to contribute towards nation building in some field, in this 75th year of independence. "When we celebrate the centenary year of independence in 2047, in every field this great nation of ours should be number one. To build such a nation, you the youth must join hands on the appeal of PM Modi and contribute in building a great India," Shah said.