Business Standard

LIVE: SC's verdict on more funds for victims of Bhopal Gas tragedy today

From SC's verdict on Centre's plea on more funds for victims of Bhopal gas tragedy to Biden govt's nod for Ukrainian refugees to stay in US, catch all the latest updates from across the globe

Topics
Supreme Court | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Centre

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on the Centre's curative plea seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from Union Carbide Corporation's successor firms to extend higher compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that killed over 3,000 people and caused environmental damage.


The Biden administration is allowing thousands of Ukrainians who fled their homeland when Russia invaded a year ago to stay in the United States longer, the administration said Monday. The decision provides relief to Ukrainians whose one-year authorisation to remain in the US was set to expire soon.


India slammed Pakistan on Monday at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Bahrain. During its address at the Assembly, the Pakistan representative referred to Kashmir in its habitual manner. India through a Right to Reply (RoR) slammed Pakistan at the IPU terming it an "exporter of terrorists" and reiterating that Pakistan has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 08:36 IST

