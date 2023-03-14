LIVE: SC's verdict on more funds for victims of Bhopal Gas tragedy today

-
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on the Centre's curative plea seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from Union Carbide Corporation's successor firms to extend higher compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that killed over 3,000 people and caused environmental damage.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 08:36 IST
