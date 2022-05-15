LIVE updates: Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM today at Raj Bhawan

LIVE updates: A day after BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of the Tripura Chief Minister, state party chief Manik Saha will take oath as the next chief minister of the state on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers will take place at 11:30 am on May 15 at Raj Bhawan, Agartala.

Dr Saha, who was chosen by the BJP as the new chief minister of Tripura, is a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state which will go to the polls by March next year.

In US, a gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armour opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions were not immediately available. The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity. The suspect was being questioned Saturday evening by the FBI, one of the officials said.

Meanwhile in the sports worlds, legendary Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled, a Queensland police statement said on Saturday night.

On global front, US Vice President is scheduled to visit United Arab Emirates on May 16 to lead a presidential delegation and offer condolences on behalf of the US administration and Americans on the demise of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Vice President will travel to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on May 16 to lead a Presidential Delegation and offer condolences on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration and the American people on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," a statement by the White House read.