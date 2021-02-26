JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bharat Bandh LIVE: Commercial markets closed as traders, farmers protest

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Traders, farmers and transporters have called for Bharat Bandh over rising fuel prices, new e-way bill, GST and farm laws. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
Bharat Bandh | GDP data | Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

bharat bandh
While The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for a Bharat Bandh today, several other organisations like The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the foremost apex bodies of India’s Road Transport Sector, and The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading antifarm laws protests at Delhi borders, have extended support to the call for strike.

The strike has been called against rising fuel prices and the scrapping of new E-way bill laws introduced by Centre.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data to be released today will shed light on whether the economy continued to be in recession in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020-21 (FY21) or it ended with the second quarter only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University via video-conferencing today.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, who is in charge of West Bengal, will be visiting the state today to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh