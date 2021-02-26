- Haryana to table bill against 'love jihad' in upcoming budget session
- Top headlines: Adani Group may bid via MIAL, new rules for FB, Twitter
- Biden administration welcomes India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire
- Despite Nirav Modi win, how India stands in catching economic offenders
- UN pulls up India on British businessman Christian Michel detention
- PNB scam case: Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, says UK court
- Five killed and 6 injured in blast at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu
- Stalin hits out at TN CM over move to raise retirement age of govt staff
- Gujarat NCP chief gets two years in prison for assaulting teachers
- ISRO completes launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 mission, 2 satellites drop out
Bharat Bandh LIVE: Commercial markets closed as traders, farmers protest
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Traders, farmers and transporters have called for Bharat Bandh over rising fuel prices, new e-way bill, GST and farm laws. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
While The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for a Bharat Bandh today, several other organisations like The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the foremost apex bodies of India’s Road Transport Sector, and The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading antifarm laws protests at Delhi borders, have extended support to the call for strike.
The strike has been called against rising fuel prices and the scrapping of new E-way bill laws introduced by Centre.
Gross domestic product (GDP) data to be released today will shed light on whether the economy continued to be in recession in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020-21 (FY21) or it ended with the second quarter only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University via video-conferencing today.
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, who is in charge of West Bengal, will be visiting the state today to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.
