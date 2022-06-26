Live updates: Counting of bypoll votes in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats

Counting of votes will take place on Sunday in three and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi where bypolls were held on June 23.

Counting will begin at 8 am under multi-tier security cover. At first, postal ballots will be counted and then EVMs opened. Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali. CM Saha, is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the chief minister. He is a Rajya Sabha member was sworn in last month after the then chief minister Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.

Prime Minister on Sunday will address the nation and share his thoughts in the 90th edition of his monthly radio show, . The programme will be aired at 11 am. PM Modi has departed for Germany to attend the G7 Summit, scheduled from June 26-27, where he will hold meetings with G7 and guest countries and exchange views on contemporary issues.

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) after convening a meeting said on Saturday that the Monkeypox presently does not amount to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

"The Director-General concurs with the advice offered by the IHR Emergency Committee regarding the multi-country monkeypox outbreak and, at present, does not determine that the event constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)," said WHO in its press release.