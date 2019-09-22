LIVE updates on 'Howdy Modi' event: PM to meet Donald Trump in Houston
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with the Indian community in Houston, Texas, USA | PIB /PTI photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will on Sunday meet at an Indian-American rally in Houston, Texas, as their nations negotiate for easing trade tensions.
The Indian-American rally dubbed “Howdy Modi!” is being held in a 50,000-seat stadium, and Trump is expected to speak for 30 minutes.
Modi arrived in the U.S. on Saturday after his government announced a $20 billion tax-cut stimulus for companies, strengthening his pitch to American chief executives about the ease of doing business in India.
U.S.-India trade relations have been fraught, with Trump repeatedly complaining about India’s high tariff rates, including a 50 per cent tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
