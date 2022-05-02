LIVE updates: India sees 3,157 new Covid infections; active cases at 19,500

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the wee hours of Monday, departed for Germany from New Delhi as part of his three-day visit to .

He is scheduled to arrive in Berlin, where he will take part in the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, along with German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Meanwhile, in a major escalation of Covid-19 restrictions amid a surge in Omicron variant cases, Beijing has banned all restaurant dining, shut down Universal Studios and ordered residents to provide proof of a negative Covid test to enter public venues, a media report said.

The restrictions have come as a five-day holiday on the occasion of International Labour Day got underway in the city on Saturday.

The Russian military will not forcefully adjust their actions during the special operation in Ukraine to any date, including Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that an evacuation is underway inside the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol.