TMSEp236: Airfare cap, aircraft maintenance, edible oil stocks, flag code
Top Headlines: India Inc celebrates Theme Tiranga; CEO earnings up and more
How will the removal of caps on airfare affect ticket prices?
Why is the aircraft maintenance sector in dire straits?
Omicron 20-30% more infectious: INSACOG to review data of Covid variants
Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan not to take place tomorrow
Indian Covid vaccine makers eye regulator nod for universal boosters
I-T dept detects over Rs 150 cr black income after raids on Rajasthan group
Rise in power demand leads to 17% hike in coal supply in July
10 villages get community forest resource rights in Chhattisgarh
Live: Zelenskyy urges world to react on Russian-controlled nuclear plant

Live news updates: The UN Chief has called for an immediate end to all military activity around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russia | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Live news updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community to force the Russian army to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after multiple strikes hit the compound. "The entire world must react immediately to chase out the occupiers from Zaporizhzhia. Only the Russians' full withdrawal... would guarantee nuclear safety for all of Europe," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a one-day National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks organized by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) on Friday. Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma will address the valedictory session of the conference. Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation Gyanesh Kumar, NAFSCOB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and NAFSCOB Managing Director Bhima Subrahmanyam shall also be present.

The FBI agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons, among others, in the unprecedented search they conducted of the premises of former US President Donald Trump earlier this week in Florida, according to a stunning news report. Neither the US Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, nor the investigating agency denied or confirmed the Thursday evening report by The Washington Post.

Within a short span of ten days, India Post has sold more than 1 crore national flags, through its 1.5 lakh post offices as well as online, to citizens, informed the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 08:28 IST

