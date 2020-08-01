LJP urges EC to conduct Bihar Assembly polls after Covid-19 crisis subsides

Ramvilas Paswan's (LJP), a constituent of the ruling Democratic Alliance (NDA) at both the Centre and in Bihar, has said that the of India should hold Assembly elections in the state at an "appropriate time" after the situation has improved.

In a letter to the poll panel, the party said that the state was facing the pandemic and the focus should be on dealing with the virus and saving people from infection and the entire machinery should be used to improve services rather than for elections.

Besides Covid-19, Bihar was also facing a flood situation, with 13 districts severely affected by deluge, the party said.





"In such a condition getting election done while following the direction of WHO and ICMR (for containing Covid-19) will be very difficult. The election is necessary for democracy but putting a large population at risk will be totally wrong", said the letter written by party leader Abdul Khaliq.

He said polls should be held at "appropriate time when things improve".

The poll panel, in a press release on July 17, had sought suggestions from political parties about the election campaign and public meetings.