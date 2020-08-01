JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 Factoid: 50,000+ cases added to India's tally on consecutive days
Business Standard

LJP urges EC to conduct Bihar Assembly polls after Covid-19 crisis subsides

In addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar is also facing a flood situation, with 13 districts severely affected by deluge

Topics
Bihar Assembly  | Lok Janshakti Party | Coronavirus

ANI  |  New Delhi 

bihar assembly polls
File photo of EVM machines | Photo: PTI

Ramvilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at both the Centre and in Bihar, has said that the Election Commission of India should hold Assembly elections in the state at an "appropriate time" after the Covid-19 situation has improved.

In a letter to the poll panel, the party said that the state was facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the focus should be on dealing with the virus and saving people from infection and the entire machinery should be used to improve services rather than for elections.

Besides Covid-19, Bihar was also facing a flood situation, with 13 districts severely affected by deluge, the party said.

ALSO READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's rally postponed in view of Covid-19 outbreak

"In such a condition getting election done while following the direction of WHO and ICMR (for containing Covid-19) will be very difficult. The election is necessary for democracy but putting a large population at risk will be totally wrong", said the letter written by party leader Abdul Khaliq.

He said polls should be held at "appropriate time when things improve".

The poll panel, in a press release on July 17, had sought suggestions from political parties about the election campaign and public meetings.
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU