LJP urges EC to conduct Bihar Assembly polls after Covid-19 crisis subsides

-
ALSO READ
LJP president Chirag announces 'Bihar First' march as assembly polls near
LJP to contest Bihar elections with development an issue: Chirag Pawan
Double trouble for RJD as Nitish makes gains ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Virtual reality: BJP's campaign blueprint for Bihar polls in Covid-19 era
Bihar could be underreporting coronavirus cases in the state; here's why
-
Ramvilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at both the Centre and in Bihar, has said that the Election Commission of India should hold Assembly elections in the state at an "appropriate time" after the Covid-19 situation has improved.
In a letter to the poll panel, the party said that the state was facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the focus should be on dealing with the virus and saving people from infection and the entire machinery should be used to improve services rather than for elections.
Besides Covid-19, Bihar was also facing a flood situation, with 13 districts severely affected by deluge, the party said.
ALSO READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's rally postponed in view of Covid-19 outbreak
"In such a condition getting election done while following the direction of WHO and ICMR (for containing Covid-19) will be very difficult. The election is necessary for democracy but putting a large population at risk will be totally wrong", said the letter written by party leader Abdul Khaliq.
He said polls should be held at "appropriate time when things improve".
The poll panel, in a press release on July 17, had sought suggestions from political parties about the election campaign and public meetings.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU