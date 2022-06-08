Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad

A BJP leader was arrested in on Tuesday for his objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Twitter. Harshit Srivastava Lala, former secretary of BJP's Youth Wing Yuva Morcha, was arrested as he was 'trying to spoil the atmosphere through his objectionable posts,' said the police.

His arrest came four days after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's post Friday prayers over remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

The ruling- on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their remarks on the Prophet. The remarks on the Propeth drew massive backlash worldwide as 16 nations condemned the comments.

Kanpur BJP district president Sunil Bajaj said that Lala was not holding any post in the party currently.

Lala, who was arrested along with 12 others in the connection with the violence, has been booked under IPC 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (deliberate, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and the Information Technology Act, said police.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Meena said, "We will act against anyone who tries to play with religious sentiments."

Kanpur police on Monday had released with 40 images of people involved in the Friday violence. Police are said to have gathered images of the alleged accused through several videos of the incident, including those captured on CCTV and mobile phones.

Besides, police have arrested Over 50 people, including key accused Zafar Hayat, in connection with the violence that left 40 injured.