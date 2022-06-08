Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad

-
ALSO READ
Can BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet affect India's trade ties with Gulf?
LIVE: 'I respect party's decision,' says Nupur Sharma on BJP suspending her
Gulf nations summon Indian envoys over BJP members' controversial remarks
LIVE: Farm laws were brought and withdrawn in interest of nation, says PM
Dial down rhetoric
-
A BJP leader was arrested in Kanpur on Tuesday for his objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Twitter. Harshit Srivastava Lala, former Kanpur secretary of BJP's Youth Wing Yuva Morcha, was arrested as he was 'trying to spoil the atmosphere through his objectionable posts,' said the police.
His arrest came four days after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur post Friday prayers over remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
The ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their remarks on the Prophet. The remarks on the Propeth drew massive backlash worldwide as 16 nations condemned the comments.
Kanpur BJP district president Sunil Bajaj said that Lala was not holding any post in the party currently.
Lala, who was arrested along with 12 others in the connection with the violence, has been booked under IPC 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (deliberate, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and the Information Technology Act, said police.
Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Meena said, "We will act against anyone who tries to play with religious sentiments."
Kanpur police on Monday had released with 40 images of people involved in the Friday violence. Police are said to have gathered images of the alleged accused through several videos of the incident, including those captured on CCTV and mobile phones.
Besides, police have arrested Over 50 people, including key accused Zafar Hayat, in connection with the violence that left 40 injured.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU