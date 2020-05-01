Lockdown 2.0: India's confirmed coronavirus cases cross 30,000-mark

India's confirmed Covid-19 cases have crossed the 30,000-mark. However, the number of deaths per 100 cases is lower than most other countries. India has a reported case fatality rate of 3.3 per cent, and is at the 13th place in the list of 16 countries that have seen 30,000 or more confirmed cases.



It is also significantly lower than the US, Italy, and Spain. These three countries have the most number of confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University data. These countries have between 5 and 15 per cent case fatality.





The latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests that India has 33,610 Covid cases. The total number of new cases, according to the Thursday evening update, was 1,823. Though there are questions about the degree of testing, the declared numbers would suggest a five-day moving average growth rate of 6.2 per cent, show Business Standard calculations. This is lower than the 24.6 per cent towards the end of March.





Some states continue to be more affected than others. While Kerala seems to have brought cases under control, has 9,915 cases. Both the states had similar numbers at one point. The others in the top five list are Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. They together have over 22,000 cases or more than two-third of the total cases in the country.