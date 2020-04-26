Lockdown 2.0: Stranded coronavirus-positive Indians won't be evacuated

As India readies to soon evacuate thousands of distressed citizens stranded in the Gulf region, irrespective of the current lockdown being extended, the government has decided to not bring back those who have been already been diagnosed as coronavirus positive, due to health concerns and preexisting diplomatic arrangements.

Reports suggest more than 6300 Indians have been struck by the deadly virus abroad and the rate of spread among Indian communities have picked up quickly in the Gulf region where economically weak migrants often share cramped quarters. But while diplomatic ...