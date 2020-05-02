Lockdown 3.0: What are red, orange and green zones, and containment areas?

The central government on Friday extended the nationwide and issued restriction guidelines for the extended period after classification of districts into 'Red', 'Orange' and 'Green' zones based on (Covid-19) risk profiling.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has identified 130 districts in the country as red zones, 284 as orange zones and 319 as green zones on the basis of incidence of cases of Covid-19 in these areas, doubling rate, extent of testing, and surveillance feedback. Most big urban centres, including Delhi, Mumbai and Pune have been classified under the red zone.

The government has said that the containment zones within red and orange zones will be demarcated by states and district administrations, with intensive surveillance, contact tracing and 100 per cent coverage of the Aaryogya Setu App among residents.



So what are Red zones, Orange zones and Green Zones? Let's take a look:



: Areas with substantial numbers of positive cases fall under red zone where there will be complete restriction. The government will try to provide door-to-door facilities in these areas.

The Red Zone is where highest caseload districts contribute to more than 80 per cent of cases for each state in the country or districts with doubling rate less than four days.Residents in the housing societies in ‘red zones’ are house-locked. Their daily essentials are being supplied, and police picketing in the area ensures that there is no human movement happening in these zones. The lanes surrounding the red zone are cordoned off and cops posted at all entry and exit points.

Red zone is considered as zonal area with maximum number of Covid-19 cases and is at the highest risk for developing an area of cases in a short span of time. Any activity in the red zone area is strictly prohibited with complete The health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts under red zones.





: The areas with a limited number of cases in the past and with no surge in positive cases recently would be included under the orange zone. Only restricted activities such as limited public transport and farm product harvesting is expected to be allowed in the coronavirus orange zone. In case the district is classified as a Red Zone and there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days then the area may be labelled as an Orange Zone.: Green: The districts with no coronavirus positive cases would fall under the green zone. Exemptions may be given in these sectors as per the government's plan. Limited movement of people linked to essential services and business may be given extension. Opening of liquor shops and other essential items that play a major role in generating state revenue may get extension in this zone.

Containment Area: A containment area is one where someone is found positive for Covid-19. Such an area is considered contaminated and is sealed off. The residents of that area are asked not to step out of their homes. The health ministry has said even a single case of Covid-19 can be a hotspot for the government.





Health Ministry defines containment zones as specific geographical areas where positive cases of Covid-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are imposed in such areas to prevent further spread of coronavirus. The containment zones are conceived to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading.