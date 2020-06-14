Lockdown impact: Consumers take a bigger bite into biscuit market

With most snacks disappearing from the market during the lockdown, biscuits have turned out to be the preferred choice for consumers. The organised biscuit market in India – valued at Rs 37,000 crore in size – grew at double the rate of growth in April-May against pre-Covid levels as people stocked up during the lockdown.

Multiple industry executives and analysts reveal that from the levels of about 7-8 per cent in terms of growth rate seen before the lockdown, the organised market surged to levels of about 12-15 per cent in April-May. This growth rate is likely ...