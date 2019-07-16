Lockheed Martin looks for Indian partners to build F-21s locally

Signalling the resumption of the world’s biggest international fighter aircraft procurement — the contest between seven international vendors and their Indian “strategic partners” to supply the Indian Air Force (IAF) with 114 fighters for $20-25 billion — US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin and its Indian partner, Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), brought together on Tuesday a range of defence companies to form partnerships to build the F-21 fighter in India.

If New Delhi opts for the F-21 (basically a rebranded F-16 Block 70 fighter) Lockheed Martin has ...