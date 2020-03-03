JUST IN
Business Standard

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon as Opposition protests against Delhi violence

Speaker Om Birla told agitating members that issues can be raised during the Zero Hour and wanted to take up the Question Hour

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha
As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Congress, DMK and other Opposition parties were on their feet, demanding a discussion on Delhi violence

Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till noon, amid uproar over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter.

Speaker Om Birla told agitating members that issues can be raised during the Zero Hour and wanted to take up the Question Hour.

As the ruckus continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 11:29 IST

