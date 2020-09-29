Looking at all aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says CBI

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.
Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
