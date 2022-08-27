Looking forward to working closely with new CJI U U Lalit: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister on Saturday said he looks forward to working closely with of India Uday Umesh Lalit for speedy delivery of .

Rijiju called on Lalit earlier in the day to greet him upon being sworn in as the new CJI.

"Earlier today, I called on the new Chief Justice of India, Justice U U Lalit at his official residence in New Delhi. Looking forward to working closely with him to ensure speedy delivery of justice," Rijiju tweeted.

Justice Lalit was sworn in on Saturday as the 49th .

