Low turnout for the shot as six states vaccinate 17,000 on Sunday

gave the jab to over 17,000 health care workers in 553 sessions on the second day of the Covid vaccination drive across six, states taking the total number of inoculations to 224,301. There were more than 400 adverse events following the jab such as fever, headache and nausea, the said on Sunday.

The number of vaccinations have been less than half the targeted number, given that the government planned to immunise 100 beneficiaries per session, for reasons ranging from lack of confidence in the vaccine to technical glitches.

According to the updated figures shared by the health ministry, on the first day of the vaccine launch, had given the first dose of covid antidote 207,229 beneficiaries, the highest Day-1 vaccination in the world ahead of the UK, US and France. However, the number fell short by almost 100,000 in reaching the expected target, with several health workers either not showing up for the jab or not willing to take the vaccine on offer.

On Day-1, for instance, a controversy had erupted after a letter by Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital doctors was made public, citing apprehension by doctors in taking the vaccine instead of Serum Institute’s Covishield, which was being administered in Delhi’s state hospitals.

Tamil Nadu gave the shot to a little over 3,000 health workers against a capacity of nearly 15,000 on Sunday. “We don’t go by a daily vaccination target. Our vaccination drive is based on demand,” said State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, adding that leading doctors have taken the vaccine on Day-1 while the health department would expand the vaccination drive in the coming days.

Government Stanley Hospital's Dean, P Balaji, said many staff have gone to their native places to celebrate Pongal and from Monday onwards more healthcare frontline workers will get the vaccine jab.

At Stanley, they could vaccinate only two of the 25 registered nurses, while the rest refrained from vaccination.

Some of the nurses who did not go forward to get the jab, said that they wanted to wait till the other doctors got the vaccination, while some others said that they were facing pressure from families to not get the Covid shot.

To instil confidence among masses, top doctors of the state, including Radhakrishnan, got vaccinated. Radhakrishnan said that the drive would pick up gradually.

On the low turnout, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain said, “It can only be speculated why people did not show up...It is voluntary even after registration. The trend in Delhi has been the same as the rest of the country.”

While most of the 447 adverse events reported post vaccination were minor, three people ended up at the hospital. One of them was discharged from the Northern Railway hospital in Delhi within 24 hours and another from the All Institute of Medical Sciences. The third was under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh and reported to be stable by the officials.

The has received several complaints from states about the Co-WIN app, which is the backbone of the vaccination drive. States in many areas were unable to upload sessions and couldn't access beneficiary details online.

In many states including West Bengal hospitals were selecting beneficiaries manually from the list of registered health workers and partially using the digital platform. “As of now, we are going ahead with the vaccination tomorrow (Monday), but a final call will be taken after seeing preparations in the evening,” said officials.

In Maharashtra too, doctors and nurses who got the doses on Saturday received telephone calls from ward offices asking them to inoculate themselves.

States have all selected days in the week when they would give the Covid vaccine to health workers in order to ensure that the regular immunisation work is carried out smoothly.

Most states have picked four days in the week except Andhra Pradesh which could vaccinate all six days except Sunday. Uttar Pradesh would limit itself to two days in a week and scale it up in the coming weeks.

Karnataka which held vaccinations on Sunday witnessed some adverse events which were immediately managed. “We are in no hurry to complete the vaccination drive within one week. We are continuing with it in such a manner that our routine services like maternal and child healthcare are not hampered,” State Deputy Director (Immunisation) Rajani Nageshrao said.

According to the state’s health department, Covishield would be administered in 237 centres, and Covaxin in six centres including Bellary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanegere.

Government had dispatched Covaxin to 12 states while Covishield had been supplied across all states and union territories.

(With inputs from Aneesh Phadnis in Mumbai)