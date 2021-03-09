Lucknow cops again summon Amazon Prime content head in Tandav series probe

Police in have summoned Aparna Purohit, content head at Amazon Prime, on March 18 for questioning the third time as they probe complaints against the streaming service for the way Hindu deities were portrayed in its ‘Tandav’.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed cases against Amazon Prime and producers and actors of the starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and others.

The nine-episode had premiered on Amazon Prime on January 15. Purohit has been questioned twice before on February 23 and March 8 by the Police. According to sources, she was questioned for close to two hours on Monday pertaining to the visual content and dialogues of the web series.

Since, the cops are still to ascertain material facts to the case, she has been asked to record her statement once again on March 18. She has been also asked to produce documents related to the web series.

Last week, the had granted anticipatory bail to Purohit, who had challenged the denial of a similar relief by the Allahabad High Court in connection with the FIRs lodged against ‘Tandav’.

Her counsel had contended that Purohit was merely an employee of Amazon and was neither a producer nor actor. However, the apex court asked her to cooperate with the police in the case.

On January 27, the refused to grant interim protection from arrest to actors and makers of ‘Tandav’ and asked them to approach the High Court for any relief.