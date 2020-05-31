Lupin steps up production of key drugs in potential use for Covid-19

Drug major Lupin has stepped up production of key drugs that are in demand during the novel coronavirus outbreak and is also evaluating its existing portfolio to see if any drug can be repurposed for the treatment of Covid-19. The company was not supplying hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the US market before the Covid-19 crisis.

It has since started. Besides, it sees significant supply opportunity for anti-infective drug Azithromycin to the US and expects an expedited approval for its inhaler product in the pipeline, Albuterol. Speaking to Business Standard, Lupin Chief Executive ...