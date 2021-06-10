Madhya Pradesh: 764 cases of black fungus, 49 deaths reported in Indore

-
ALSO READ
What is mucormycosis, the deadly fungal infection among Covid patients
Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts
Colour coding of fungal infections could be misleading: AIIMS chief
Maharashtra to compile database of mucormycosis to assess its spread
Pune orders screening of rural Covid survivors to detect mucormycosis cases
-
As many as 764 cases of black fungus have been reported so far and 49 people have succumbed to the disease in Indore, informed Apoorva Tiwari, District Data Manager, Health Department, Indore.
"Till now 764 cumulative cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported in Indore. 149 patients have been discharged and 49 people have succumbed to the disease," Tiwari told reporters here.
"Currently 566 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the district. 37 deaths have been recorded in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College and Hospital and 12 deaths in private hospitals. The recovery rate is quite good with more than 10 people getting discharged since the last two to three days," she said.
Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, it had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU